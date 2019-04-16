Blog Post

16 April 2019

Policeman among two killed in Spanish Town crash

A policeman was among two people who perished in a motor vehicle crash along the Dam Head main road in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Tuesday morning.

He has been identified as Constable Rammone Smith of the St Catherine North police division. The other victim, a woman, has been identified as Vanessa Natalie Johnson.

Police report that about 3:45 am, Smith was driving a Nissan AD wagon motor vehicle, with Johnson as a passenger, when it collided with the rear of a truck.

Smith and Johnson were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

