Police seek to clarify $800,000 fine for PPV operator

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has moved to clarify two recent developments that it says have been widely misunderstood in the public domain.

The developments include an almost $800,000 fine for a single public passenger vehicle (PPV) operator who racked up nearly 1,000 traffic tickets over a six-year period years ago, and is now back before the courts in a similar situation.

Also, the JCF, in a statement, said it is aware of an image being circulated on social media showing a particular traffic fine that was levied against a taxi driver, supposedly for a single traffic offence, which the constabulary said was not so.

The JCF said the image shows a receipt from a parish court with an amount of $55,000 as fine for a traffic offence.

The police, however, said the offender in question was not fined $55,000 for one offence. The statement said between 2015 and 2018, a total of 196 tickets were issued to the offender, and several of the tickets were not paid.

“As such, the total amount being reflected on the court receipt of $55,000 represents payment for more than one offence,” said the constabulary.

In relation to what the police cited as a claim of the $55,000 fine for a single offence, The JCF said it is urging “taxi associations to be responsible when making public utterances, as this could result in unnecessary unease and anxiety among concerned parties.”

A wide cross-section of taxi associations and groups generally, have been engaged in protest action since Monday over perceived injustices in the system under which they operate, including at least one pending change to the Road Traffic Act. The situation has forced the police to be extensively engaged in public order operations across sections of the island in response to the protest actions.

In the statement, the JCF also sought to clarify the whopping cases involving two PPV operators, with the following outline:

“Karldon Hutchinson and Clayton Henderson were arrested by the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 for breaches of the Road Traffic Act. They were both fined $50,000 and are scheduled to return to court on Wednesday, November 28. Both Hutchinson and Henderson had over 700 outstanding traffic tickets.”

Looking further back, the JCF said: “On December 18, 2015, Mr Henderson, was arrested on warrant. Further checks and verification conducted on the Traffic Ticketing Management System revealed that he had been issued with a total of 991 traffic tickets, of which only 17 were disposed of by means of payment at the tax collectorate or in court. The outstanding tickets date back to January 2010 for varying breaches of the Road Traffic Act.

“A total of 252 warrants were executed on Mr Henderson. A judge in the Corporate Area Traffic Court dealt with the matters over a four-day period, commencing on Monday, January 25, 2016 to Thursday, January 28, 2016. The warrants were dealt with in the morning and evening sessions.

“Mr Henderson was fined $779,000 or a period of one year where the period of imprisonment for each offence ran concurrently.”