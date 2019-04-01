Police probing bottle-throwing incident outside stadium after ‘Champs’

The police have launched an investigation into a bottle-throwing incident which occurred in the vicinity of the National Stadium after the end of the Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships there on Saturday night.

The police said there were no reports of any student being injured in the incident.

But sources have told Loop News that a few students reportedly suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Reports are that some students were left scampering for cover when the altercation broke out among students from several schools.

The police said as a result of the development, some students who were still in the stadium, were told to remain inside while law enforcers moved to bring the situation under control outside the facility.

Kingston College and Edwin Allen High from Clarendon won the respective titles at the 2019 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships.

The North Street-based Kingston College scored a runaway victory over Calabar High to win by 82.5 points, this while Edwin Allen High narrowly survived a strong challenge from Hydel High School from St Catherine throughout the final day, to secure a seven-point victory.