Police commissioner issues statement on ‘Chucky’ Brown’s conviction

The Office of the Commissioner of Police has issued a statement on the case of Police Constable Collis ‘Chucky’ Brown, who was last Thursday found guilty on three counts of murder for the role he played in the alleged police death squad that operated in Clarendon for a number of years.

The statement said the Police High Command appreciates the interest of members of the media and other groups in having a comment on the recent court case involving the police officer.

The release further said, “We wish to state that persons who carry out illegal acts, whether they are police officers or not, should face the courts.”

It noted that “in the current case, the accused was convicted based on his own evidence”.

The statement said Office of the Commissioner of Police “wishes to advise the public that at this time it would be inappropriate to make further comments on the case, as there are other connected matters related to the (recent) conviction.

“The Office of the Police Commissioner assures the public that it has paid keen attention to the case and its outcome. Even before the case came to trial, several initiatives were put in place to address issues that may have arisen out of the evidence presented, and findings and comments of other groups and individuals.”

The release concluded by stating that “The Office wishes to emphasise the imperative of all parties respecting the judicial process, and to allow the law to take its course.”

Since earlier this week, a number of interest groups, especially the Private Sector of Jamaica (PSOJ), have been directing queries at the commissioner of police about the absence of any comment on the conviction.