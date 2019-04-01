Blog Post

01 April 2019

Police advise of major traffic challenge along Constant Spring Road

The police have advised that there is a broken water main on Constant Spring Road in the vicinity of CVM Television, which is significantly affecting the flow of traffic in the area.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays from Dunrobin Avenue on to Constant Spring Road heading to Half-Way Tree.

The southbound lane on Constant Spring Road was already blocked off, due to work that is being carried out in the area, resulting in the northbound lane being converted to two-way traffic.

The police are currently along the corridor carrying out traffic management duties to assist in reducing the traffic congestion.

