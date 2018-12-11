Phillips says PM’s response to audit report on Petrojam ‘inadequate’

Opposition Leader, Dr Peter Phillips, has said he is not impressed with Prime Minister Andrew Holness’ response to the findings of the auditor general on the scandal-ridden, state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, describing it as “wishy-washy”.

“What I heard seems to me to be inadequate and I dare say, wishy-washy,” said Phillips who was addressing a media conference at the People’s National Party’s (PNP) Old Hope Road headquarters on Monday.

During that conference, Phillips called for a full forensic audit of Petrojam. He said the audit should include the period when the PNP formed the Government.

According to Phillips, the prime minister has limited the forensic audit to the lost of oil which reportedly cost $5.2 billion between 2013 and 2018. Phillips said he wants the audit to cover the entire Petrojam operation.

He also asserted that for the prime minister to now mandate ministers to regularly meet with their boards “seems to me to be really mandating something which to my knowledge, has taken place in administrations going all the way back to 1962.” According to Phillips, the prime minister’s mandate is superfluous.

From the pronouncements of Phillips, it is apparent that the Opposition is not satisfied with the number of casualties that the Petrojam scandal has left in its wake. These include the former Energy Minister, Dr Andrew Wheatley, who was forced out of the Cabinet in July, as well as the three-member Jamaican board membership, that was made up of Chairman, Dr Perceval Bahado-Singh; businessman and politician, Richard Creary; and attorney-at-law Harold Malcolm.

The casualties also included former General Manager, Floyd Grindley, who was separated from the entity in July; and the former controversial Human Resource manager, Yolande Ramharrack, who resigned in November.

Phillips has indicated that he wants more. He has now called for the sacking of the board of the Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ), the parent company for Petrojam, and other entities that fall within the energy portfolio.

The Opposition Leader argued that they should resign immediately for being derelict in their duty to provide oversight to Petrojam.

“It should be noted that there are members of the Petrojam board who have resigned who continue to serve on the PCJ board. This just highlights the inadequacies, indeed the ludicrousness of the situation,” said Phillips.

The Opposition Leader also wants the boards of the Universal Service Fund (USF) and National Energy Solutions Limited (NESol) to resign in light of breaches that were uncovered at those entities which also fall under the Energy Ministry.

Phillips also said the prime minister should immediately appoint a new energy minister. The prime minister has been overseeing the energy portfolio since Wheatley was forced out, and according to Phillips, “it is clear that he is not coping”.

Said Phillips further: “It is now five months since the former minister resigned, and the portfolio remains in limbo. There are issues within the energy portfolio which require urgent attention, some of which have been highlighted in the auditor general’s report.”