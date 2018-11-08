Petrojam: Bankrupt Firm Doesn’t Owe Us US$3m

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, has issued a statement refuting assertions from the Opposition that it has failed to collect US$3 million from a Greek fuel trading company that has filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States.

“Petrojam wishes to inform that all amounts owing for deliveries made to Aegean prior to November 4, 2018, have been fully settled,” declared Winston Watson, general manager of Petrojam.

He said that the last delivery to Aegean was loaded on Sunday, November 4, 2018, and was worth US$370,000. Watson said that representatives from the refinery were in dialogue with Aegean and expect the money to be paid. However, the Petrojam boss did not give a payment date.

“Petrojam has had a long-standing relationship with Aegean Marine Petroleum since 2005, and they have maintained an impeccable payment record.”