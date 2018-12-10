PEP to be conducted over five days in 2019

The Ministry of Education has announced the five days on which the inaugural Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations will be conducted in 2019.

“Based on suggestions that we got to move the Performance Task from December 4 and 5, we have now shifted the Performance Task, which will be held on March 27 and 28. We will now have the Ability Test on February 26, and finally the Curriculum Based Test will be done on April 16 and 17,” said Dr Grace McLean, the Chief Education Officer.

McLean was addressing the media at the ministry’s quarterly press conference at its Heroes Circle offices in downtown Kingston on Thursday.

She encouraged teachers, parents, students and other PEP stakeholders to access the PEP website at https://pep.moey.gov.jm for all information the ministry has to offer that is related to the new examination.

“We’re happy for the response that we have received with the development of our website and PEP app. You can go to the play store and download the (PEP mobile) app, and the website is up and running with all the information that can assist. It has the curriculum, practice questions and lesson plans. There is also a link to various book publishers, where you can also access the information,” McLean said.

“I can also assure you that in January, we will be providing additional practice questions to support our students,” she added.

PEP is the series of tests which has replaced the GSAT as the national secondary school entrance examination. It is intended to provide a better and more complete profile of students’ academic and critical thinking capabilities at the end of their primary-level education.