Paving of Three Miles overpass nearly complete

Prime Minister Andrew Holness yesterday disclosed that paving of the newly constructed overpass in the Three Miles area of St Andrew, which is part of the Hagley Park Road Improvement Project, is nearly complete.

Holness also said the multi-million dollar project is on track for completion by summer.

US$56-million is being spent on widening the 3.6 kilometres of road between Three Miles and Maxfield Avenue; constructing the double overpass; installing traffic signals and streetlights; drainage improvement; and setting back perimeter fences and boundary walls, among other things.

The project, which falls under the Government’s Major Infrastructure Development Programme, is being undertaken by the China Harbour Engineering Company Limited (CHEC).