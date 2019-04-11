One of two cops charged with Hellshire robbery granted bail

One of two police constables charged in relation to the reported robbery of two senior citizens at their home in Hellshire, St Catherine in February of this year, was offered bail when he appeared in the Gun Court Division of the Home Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Constable Ralston Parchment was offered bail in the amount of $500,000 and ordered to surrender his travel documents.

A curfew order was also imposed, along with a requirement for him not to make any contact with the witnesses.

In making the bail application, Parchment’s attorney, Peter Champagnie, submitted that the identifying witness had displayed signs of uncertainty at the identification parade for the policeman.

Additionally, Champagnie submitted that his client had given a full account for his whereabouts during the alleged robbery.

The case will next be mentioned on May 9, 2019.

Parchment and another constable, Reneque Pearson, of the St Catherine South Police Division, were first remanded in custody when they appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, after they were arrested and charged with robbery with aggravation, assault at common law and illegal possession of firearm, by detectives from MOCA.

The allegations are that on February 17, 2019, the complainants’ house was broken into and several items were stolen, including money.

The police were called to investigate the matter, and during the process, a member of the police team reportedly began to show much interest in the complainants’ possessions.

On February 20, 2019, four men who reportedly identified themselves as police officers, allegedly went to the home of the complainants brandishing handguns, and proceeded to rob them.

It is further alleged that the accused men and their co-assailants stole jewelry and other items valued at over $13 million and fled the scene in a waiting motorcar.

Parchment and Pearson were placed on identification parades, where they were positively identified. They were subsequently charged by investigators.

They were remanded in custody when the matter was mentioned in the St Catherine Parish Court.

The matter was then transferred to the Gun Court Division of the Home Circuit Court, and was mentioned there on March 22.