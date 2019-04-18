One dead, another injured from gun attack in Westmoreland

One man was murdered and another injured in the Westmoreland capital of Savanna-la-Mar on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Owen Brown, otherwise called ‘Kuwane’, a labourer of Savanna-la-Mar.

The Savanna-la-Mar police reported that about 3:50 p.m., Brown and the other man were walking in their community, when men traveling aboard a Toyota Axio motorcar drove up.

Before the targeted victims could react, the men pulled handguns and opened fire, hitting Brown and the other man before speeding off.

The police were called to the scene and both men were transported to the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital, where Brown was pronounced dead and the other man was admitted in a serious condition.