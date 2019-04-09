Olympic Gardens man allegedly defrauds eight in US visa scam

An Olympic Gardens, St Andrew man has been arrested and charged with obtaining money by means of false pretense in an alleged United States visa scam that defrauded eight people.

He has been identified as Eric George Miller.

In a news release, the US Embassy Kingston said Miller was arrested and charged by local police last Wednesday following an investigation conducted by its Overseas Criminal Investigations (OCI) Division. It followed complaints received from eight Jamaican nationals claiming to have been financially defrauded by Miller, the embassy said.

Miller allegedly convinced each of the eight victims to deposit between J$75,000 – J$160,000 into his bank account in exchange for promising to help them acquire H2B visas and employment opportunities in the United States.

“When the victims recently appeared at the US Embassy as instructed by Miller, they learned that they had no visa appointments scheduled, and Miller did not answer their calls or arrive to render assistance with the process,” the US Embassy said.

Miller was arrested and charged by the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Division (CTOC) with “obtaining money by means of false pretense,” due to misrepresenting himself as someone who could assist in acquiring H2B visas/overseas work opportunities and charging multiple Jamaican nationals for services not rendered.

The US Embassy said its OCI division is committed to preserving the transparency of the visa issuance process, and is dedicated to ensuring that Jamaican nationals seeking visas are not unfairly exploited by financial fraudsters.

OCI actively and persistently investigates allegations of fraud related to US visa applications with support from the JCF, the embassy noted.