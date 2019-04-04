Olympian Elaine Thompson awarded UTech, Jamaica Chancellor’s Medal

Olympian and University of Technology, Jamaica/MVP athlete Elaine Thompson was presented with the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech) Chancellor’s Medal Award on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at a special ceremony hosted by the university at the Papine Campus for the presentation of the 2019 Chancellor’s Medal Award and the presentation of Outstanding Alumni Awards.

In his welcome, University President Professor Stephen Vasciannie explained that the Chancellor’s Medal is the university’s most prestigious non-academic award of equal status to an Honorary Doctorate, which is awarded by the Chancellor to recognise an individual or institution whose contribution is of national or international significance.

The citation by university orator Pamela Kelly on the Olympian lauded her for the “outstanding manner in which she has used her chances in the service of Jamaica, her community, her club and this university”. The citation acknowledged that the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 marked Elaine Thompson’s ascendency in track and field, where she won a gold medal in the 100 metres and another in the 200 metres. Today she is ranked as the fifth-fastest woman in the 200m and the fourth fastest in the 100 metres.

In a humble response, the track star said she was honoured to be recognised by the University of Technology, Jamaica with the Chancellor’s Medal and thanked everyone for their continued support. Thompson noted, “I am looking forward to a great season,” quipping that, “I still can’t believe that I am a double Olympic champion, but I am still looking forward to the 2020 Olympics which is just around the corner”. She added, “I will continue to work hard and to be as humble as I can be.”

Special Recognition Awards were presented to the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association and the Jamaica Tourist Board. The citations by the university orator on both entities elaborated on their extensive achievement in building brand Jamaica on the world stage.

During the awards ceremony, 19 alumni of the institution received the Outstanding Alumni Award in the three categories of Service to the University, Service to the Country, and Service to the University and Country.

Professor Stephen Vasciannie congratulated all the evening’s awardees for their “significant contribution to this university and to the wider Jamaica and beyond” Responding on behalf of fellow alumni awardees, Oral McCook, managing director, OGM Integrated Communications Limited, expressed gratitude for the “great honour that has been extended to the awardees”. He added that “we benefited from the core belief of the institution that education is not an abstract concept but is about educating and equipping persons to realise their full potential and to achieve their personal ambition, whilst contributing to national development”.