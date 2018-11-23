NWC proposes subsidy for lower-level water bills in new rate request

Customers of the National Water Commission (NWC) could soon have the first 2,000 gallons of water they use heavily subsidised under the commission’s new rate review request that is being considered by the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR).

According to Corporate Public Relations Manager at the NWC, Charles Buchanan, persons who use between 2,500 and 7,000 gallons of water per month will also receive some level of subsidy under the proposed arrangements, if they are approved by the OUR.

But persons who use over 7,000 gallons of water monthly, will be expected to pay the full cost for the provision of the commodity.

“According to international standards, 2,000 gallons of water is more than enough to supply the needs of the average family for a month,” said Buchanan in a media interview.

“We want Jamaicans to use water efficiently and not waste water. Studies have shown that the price persons pay for utility influences their consumption patterns,” he added.

Buchanan disclosed that more than 30 per cent of the NWC’s residential customers use under and up to 2,000 gallons of water per month, which would be heavily subsidised under the new rate proposal, “And if the rate increase is approved, those customers should only see about a five per cent increase on their bills,” he said.

Buchanan indicated that the NWC intends to ramp up its water conservation and public education efforts to make Jamaicans aware of the various ways to conserve the commodity.

“We want persons to practise the four ‘Rs’ of water conservation, which are ‘reduce, reuse, repair and replace’,” Buchanan emphasised.

“Reducing water usage, reusing wastewater and replacing and repairing leaky faucets can result in more favourable bills,” he added.