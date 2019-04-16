NWA to commence repairs on Sir John Golding Road

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) says it will soon commence works to reinstate a collapsed section of the roadway and storm water culvert along Sir John Golding Road, in August Town, St Andrew.

According to the NWA, the activities under the $63-million contract include the construction of a retaining structure, the replacement of a burnt out pipe culvert, river training works and road pavement.

NWA’s Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, said “sidewalk construction and the installation of guardrails are also important components of the project”.

Shaw said the works should be completed within six months and will restore two-way access to several institutions located along Golding Avenue.

The project became necessary following the collapse of a section of the roadway due to flood rains last year.

NWA said it intended to undertake emergency repairs; however, a detailed assessment of the site indicated that a more extensive work was required to address the situation.