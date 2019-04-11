Nuh Dutty Up Di Road … Revellers urged to keep Jamaica clean during carnival season

Revellers are being urged take responsibility for their garbage and Nuh Dutty Up Di Road during the carnival season.

“Carnival is one of the events on Jamaica’s calendar that can generate a lot of garbage,” said Lauren Creary, project coordinator at Jamaica Environment Trust (JET), said.

The environmental group has partnered with Bacchanal Jamaica, Xaymaca International and Xodus to undertake the Nuh Dutty Up Di Road campaign this carnival season.

“Nuh Dutty Up Di Road highlights simple things revellers can do reduce their garbage at fetes and on carnival day. It’s amazing to see all the Jamaican bands come together to raise awareness of good solid waste management practices during carnival,” Creary said.

Revellers are being asked to carry reusable cups to carnival fetes and the road march; use reusable straws or skip the straw altogether, and to ensure their garbage is properly disposed of in a garbage bag and bin.

Meanwhile, JET says its Nuh Dutty Up Jamaica teams will be present at several fetes and carnival costume distribution centres in the weeks leading up to carnival, giving away reusable cups and tumblers, reusable bags and reusable straws to party goers and revellers.