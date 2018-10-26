‘Not Leaving You Behind’ – Gov’t Promises Central Kingston Residents

The Andrew Holness-led administration has promised the fearful and concerned residents of central Kingston that it will not neglect them, as the much-talked-about development of the National Heroes Park and surrounding areas takes shape.

According to the administration, it will be socially sensitive and inclusive as it moves ahead with the planned development.

Addressing a townhall meeting at the southern boundary at the National Heroes Park last night, Minister Without Portfolio in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service Fayval Williams said while people are “catching” the vision of the Government for the area, there remain concerns that have been noted and will be dealt with.

“As you catch the vision of a new beginning, this rebirth of National Heroes Park, many of you have fears, real fears, of your future – fears of being disposed, fears that you will not be able to afford the rent or mortgages of the new high-rise apartments that will be built,” Williams said.

“I want to give you this assurance that as a Government, this Government, of which I am a member, will not leave anyone behind. We have an unwavering commitment to affordable housing. We will not leave anyone behind.”

Her colleague minister, Dr Horace Chang, appealed for partnership from the residents as the Government seeks to undertake the proposed massive development for the area, which will include the construction of the new Parliament building at National Heroes Park.

“This Government intends to start the process of transformation by committing not only to the new Parliament building but to starting the development around the area,” Chang said.

“If it is not a partnership of all, it will fall back into its old ways and we cannot afford that, and the Government intends to make the investment to transform Kingston and restore it to its place of pride in the Caribbean and in the world.”

The national security minister mentioned that while more people would come into the area, he does not expect much displacement of the residents.

In the meantime, Williams said there were tax incentives for developers for building in downtown Kingston as she appealed to the private sector to start construction in the area.

Income tax, stamp duty, and transfer taxes are waived for organisation and individuals who build in areas suffering from blight and urban decay, the minister said.