NIS deductions to increase next April

National Insurance Scheme (NIS) deductions will be increased by half a percentage point to five-and-a-half per cent effective April 1, 2019, Finance Minister Dr. Nigel Clarke has announced.

The increase will be split equally between employers and employees. Dr Clarke made the announcement in a statement in the House of Representatives on Tuesday. He also announced that there will be a further increase of half a percentage point to six per cent as of April 1, 2020.

Dr Clarke noted that more than 100,000 Jamaicans receive a pension benefit under the NIS. For a significant number, it is the only source of income after retirement. The Finance Minister said the increase was necessary to prevent the National Insurance Fund (NIF) from running out of money in the coming years.

“This is an inevitable move to ensure that the Fund remains sustainable and viable,” Clarke said. He pointed to a 2016 actuarial study by Eckler Consultants and Actuaries which warned that the NIF will start to experience cash flow issues by 2029 if inflows are not increased and would be completely depleted by 2037.

The Minister highlighted that in 2017 the Fund paid out $14.78 billion to beneficiaries but had inflows of only $12.8 billion.

“In fact, for the past 10 years, benefits paid by the NIS have exceeded contribution rates,” Clarke said.