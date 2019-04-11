NIDS Ruling Expected Tomorrow

The Constitutional Court will tomorrow deliver a ruling on the constitutionality of sections of the National Identification and Registration Act (NIDS).

A challenge to the legislation was brought to the court by the People’s National Party (PNP) General Secretary Julian Robinson on behalf of himself, his constituents in St Andrew South East, and the members of the PNP.

Robinson claims that there are several constitutional violations of citizens’ rights in the act.

During the proceedings from October 22-24, 2018, Queen’s Counsel Michael Hylton argued that various sections of the act are unconstitutional and operate as violations to the rights of the citizens of Jamaica.

Attorney General Marlene Malahoo Forte, however, argued that the Opposition had no grounds or evidence to support its claims.

The legislation, which will govern the creation of the National Identification System (NIDS), was passed by Parliament in the face of a walkout by the Opposition when the Government failed to refer the bill to a joint select committee for further deliberations.

The full court panel, comprising Chief Justice Bryan Sykes and Justices David Batts and Lisa Palmer Hamilton, heard submissions.

Given the high level of interest in the matter by Jamaicans locally and in the diaspora, the Court Management Services in the Ministry of Justice will be streaming the ruling live on the Internet at www.supremecourt.gov.jm.