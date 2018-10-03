The long wait for the construction of housing units in Maxfield Park, St Andrew on lands known as ‘Frog City’ is over as Prime Minister Andrew Holness along with Member of Parliament for East Central St Andrew Dr Peter Phillips today broke ground for the initial infrastructural work to facilitate the 210 housing solutions.

The $810-million Maxfield Park Housing Project is the first of its kind under the Community Renewal Programme administered by the National Housing Trust (NHT).

Full-scale infrastructure work on the project is to begin in March 2019 with construction on the first set of housing solutions set for October.

When completed, residents will no longer be labelled as “people from Frog City”, but will be able to enjoy comfort, modern infrastructural amenities, Phillips promised.

“They used to call this community Frog City. It was a description that in and of itself shows the denigration of people that live in communities like that. But it is possible to rebrand it. It is possible to provide the tools for people to lift themselves up,” he said

“Frog City is a thing of the past and shall never be again,” Phillips declared.Meanwhile, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who delivered the main address at the groundbreaking ceremony, said that people need to feel a sense of belonging.

“It’s about good health, it’s about the environment, it is about peace of mind, and it is about a certain level of mindfulness of the people who live in the community,” Holness said.

“I am very happy about this; it’s been a long time we waiting for this day, and right now we nuh care is what Government executing this plan. Every family in Frog City will benefit,” said community member Sophia Green.

The project was slated from as far back as in 2002.