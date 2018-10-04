New highs in petrol prices locally

Motorists will be faced with a new round of record prices for petrol when they fill up at the pumps on Thursday.

According to the latest ex-refinery prices that were announced by the state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, on Wednesday, 87 and 90-octane gasoline will be increased by $1.98 per litre, and will be sold for $142.02 and $144.86 per litre, respectively.

Automotive diesel fuel is up by $3.15 per litre, and will sell for $144.92, while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $2.83, and will be sold for $148.82 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene is up by $2.52, and will be sold for $125.32 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $58.08 per litre, down by $0.08, while butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $66.25 per litre, following an increase of $1.19.

The latest price increases are being driven in part by uncertainty in the Middle East and a shortfall of oil on the world market.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective margins to the prices from Petrojam.