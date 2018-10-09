Munro teacher dies in suspected drag racing accident in St. Elizabeth

The St Elizabeth Police are probing the circumstances behind the death of a teacher along the Nain to Gutters main road on Sunday night. The cops suspect that the death may be a direct result of the staging of illegal drag races on weekends along the corridor.

The deceased has been identified as Jason Palmer, an auto mechanic and a teacher at Munro College in the parish.

Reports are that Palmer and others were engaged in drag racing about 11pm when the car he was driving crashed and he was thrown from the vehicle. He reportedly died on the spot.

The accident reportedly occurred in the vicinity of the entrance to the New Building community.

Palmer was also the President of the Elette Driving Club in the parish.

The St Elizabeth police earlier this year banned the staging of motor car and bike shows following a number of incidents in which patrons were injured.