Motorists urged to brace for road closure in the corporate area

The West Kings House/Constant Spring Road intersection in St Andrew will be closed Saturday and will reopen on Monday morning. The National Works Agency (NWA) said the closure is to allow the National Water Commission (NWC) to lower its transmission pipes so as to facilitate continued drainage improvement works at the location.

Stephen Shaw, NWA’s communication and customer services manager, said the pipeline, which lie across the West Kings House Road entrance, will have to be relocated to a greater depth to create space for the placement of storm water culverts along the area.

In the meantime, the NWA is advising motorists to use alternative routes to access locations east and west of Acadia Drive when using Barbican Road this Saturday night into Sunday morning to facilitate pipe-laying works.

The project will prevent motorists from travelling directly towards Russell Heights or Grants Pen Road. Motorists are being encouraged to use Federal Avenue and Oakland Drive to bypass the area until work is completed at 6 a.m. on Sunday. This route is, however, not suited for use by operators of large motor vehicles, including trucks and trailers.