18 April 2019

Mostly big petroleum price increases this week

There is yet again no reprieve for motorists as petroleum prices will again be increased this week, according to the latest weekly prices announced by the state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam.

The latest price movements will see 87 and 90-octane gasoline being sold for $136.53 and $139.37 per litre, respectively, up by $3.07 each.

At the same time, automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $135.14 per litre, following an increase of $1.30, while ultra-low sulphur diesel will sell for $139.02 per litre, following an increase of $1.38.

Purchasers of kerosene will pay $2.29 more for the commodity, which will now be sold for $114.45 per litre.

Meanwhile, propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $44.54 per litre, up by $1.06, while butane liquid petroleum will sell for $50.09 per litre, following an increase of $0.25.

The marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-ups to the prices from Petrojam.

