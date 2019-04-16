Mavado’s son returns to Supreme Court next month

The teenage son of dancehall deejay David Brooks, more popularly known as Mavado, will return to the Supreme Court on May 10th to seek bail on murder charges.

“We will be making a bail application, and we will be making our best efforts to ensure that the application is granted,” Peter Champagnie, the teenager’s attorney, told Loop News reporter Claude Mills.

The teenager is currently being held in a juvenile detention centre in Kingston without bail.

Detectives are reportedly still interested in speaking with Mavado about the case, but the singer is currently in the United States where he is a legal permanent resident.

Last year, Mavado’s son was charged jointly with 23-year-old Andre Hines for the June 5, 2018 murder of Lorenzo Thomas, otherwise called ‘Israel’ or ‘Trulups’, in Cassava Piece, St Andrew. Both were charged with conspiracy to murder, arson, shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The teenager had also been accused of giving his co-accused, Hinds, an order to behead Thomas.

Reports were that a witness statement given to the police had alleged that Mavado’s son gave the instruction.

“Memba di boss want him head,” the juvenile allegedly said to Hinds.

The statement further alleged that Hinds attempted to carry out the order but only managed to partially sever Thomas’s head.

The teenager denied the allegations when he appeared in the Corporate Area Criminal Court last year.