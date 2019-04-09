Matalon appointed RJRGleaner chairman amid changes at media group

Joseph M Matalon will replace Oliver Clarke as chairman of the RJRGleaner Communications Group.

Matalon’s appointment becomes effective May 1, according to a notice posted to the Jamaica Stock Exchange.

He has served as a director of RJRGleaner since the amalgamation of Radio Jamaica (RJR) and the Gleaner Company in 2016, and has been a Gleaner director since 1987.

Clarke will continue to serve as a director of the RJR Communications Group.

RJR also announced management changes aimed at accelerating its strategic growth and expansion initiatives.

Gary Allen remains group CEO while Christopher Barnes, as group chief operating officer, will focus on strategic projects and initiatives for the group and maintain his role as managing director of Gleaner’s media operations.

Gleaner’s editor in chief, Garfield Grandison, who has returned from a leave of absence, will manage the day-to-day activities of that business as general manager (acting).

The group also announced that Claire Grant will be general manager of radio and TV, while Natonia Sylva has been appointed deputy general manager marketing and sales for the broadcast operations. Roxanne Walters, who served as marketing and sales manager, will continue in the division.

Dennis Howard, who served as general manager for radio for the past two years, will relinquish the role and resume his position as a director of the Independent Radio company.

The group also announced the appointment of Michael Henlin, who through for the past year has been consulting on a number of technology and engineering matters of amalgamation, as chief technology officer.