Mandeville businessman dies in suspected suicide

The Mandeville business community has been plunged into mourning following the suspected suicide of Jason Neil, one of the operators of Neil’s Auto in the central Jamaica town.

Neil reportedly fatally shot himself inside his upscale Ingleside home on Tuesday morning.

Reports are that about 7am, Neil’s wife heard explosions coming from a section of the house and went to investigate. She reportedly found her husband suffering from a gunshot wound with his licensed firearm beside him.

The Mandeville police are investigating.