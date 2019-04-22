Manchester cop charged for fraud by MOCA

A police constable assigned to the Manchester Police Division is to return to court next month to answer fraud-related charges after he allegedly failed to provide items to two inmates despite him being given close to $40,000 by a relative last year.

Constable Oneil Hart was arrested by detectives from the Major Organized Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) on Monday, April 8, and charged with obtaining money by false pretence.

According to a release from MOCA, he was offered bail when he appeared before the Manchester Parish Court. The agency did not release the date of that court appearance, but stated that the accused will return to court on Friday, May 10.

Police reports are that on September 5, last year, the complainant’s brother and another man were placed in custody after being charged for illegal possession of firearm.

Constable Hart reportedly approached the complainant the following day and told her that he could assist in getting certain necessities to her brother in custody.

According to MOCA, the complainant stated that she agreed and gave Constable Hart a total of $40,000 between September 6 and September 11.

However, her brother and the other man did not receive these items as agreed.

Following investigations into the incident, a file was prepared and submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), who ruled that Constable Oneil Hart be charged for breaches of the Larceny Act.

Meanwhile, MOCA is continuing to remind members of the public who may have any information that could assist in any investigation to call the agency at 876-906-6318, 876-906-5848 or 1-800-CORRUPT or by email at moca@jcf.gov.jm