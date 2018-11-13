Blog Post

News from us
13 November 2018

Man shot dead, gun seized in reported clash with cops in Westmoreland

|
By
|
0 Comment
|
,

The Independent Commission of Investigation (INDECOM) is now probing the death of a civilian who was killed in a reported gun battle with the Westmoreland police on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Leon Smith of a Westmoreland address.

The police said they went to a four-apartment building in the Geneva area of Grange Hill in the parish, to execute a warrant, and were greeted with gunfire.

The law enforcement team reportedly took evasive action and returned the fire.

After the shooting died down, a man, later identified as Smith, was found injured.

He was taken to the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The police reported recovering an illegal firearm from the dead man.

|

About Post Author

Leave a Reply

RADIO SHOWS

23January

TUNE IN!

4 East Bloomsbury Road, Kingston
Bess FM endorsed

Popular Posts

No Shield For Cops – Mark Goes Hard On ‘Corrupt, Criminal, Beyond Help’ JCF
5 Comments
MoBay Mayor Wants ‘Justice Centre’ At Library Location
2 Comments
Can Anything Good Come From St Thomas?
1 Comment