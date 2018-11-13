Man shot dead, gun seized in reported clash with cops in Westmoreland

The Independent Commission of Investigation (INDECOM) is now probing the death of a civilian who was killed in a reported gun battle with the Westmoreland police on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Leon Smith of a Westmoreland address.

The police said they went to a four-apartment building in the Geneva area of Grange Hill in the parish, to execute a warrant, and were greeted with gunfire.

The law enforcement team reportedly took evasive action and returned the fire.

After the shooting died down, a man, later identified as Smith, was found injured.

He was taken to the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The police reported recovering an illegal firearm from the dead man.