Man killed, at least 16 families homeless in gun, arson attack

One man is dead, and at least 16 families homeless, after marauding gunmen set fire to eight houses at premises at Bell Rock, off Olympic Way, near Three Miles in St Andrew early Wednesday morning.

The dead man has been identified as 41-year-old mason, Andrew McLean, otherwise called ‘Killer’ and ‘Peter’.

The Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force has confirmed the incident and the investigating officer is still on the scene.

Police report that about 2:30 am, residents awoke to the sound of explosions and, shortly after, fire was seen coming from the premises. The gunmen had gone to the densely populated tenement, kicked in the door to McLean’s house and opened gunfire, killing him before setting fire to his house.

According to the CCU, the fire quickly spread to the other houses, gutting them. The CCU described the tenement as a “cluster of board houses”.

Reports are that between 16 and 20 families of three to four-member households occupied the premises. Further reports are that the majority of the residents are from a single family.

“It’s a huge family yard,”