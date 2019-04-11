Man caught using FLOW batteries to power sound system

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The police yesterday recovered more than 40 cell site batteries belonging to telecommunications firm FLOW Jamaica during an operation in Norwood, St James.

The lawmen said based information received, the batteries were stolen from FLOW’s mobile sites and Multi-Service Access Nodes (MSANs) in the parishes of St Ann and Trelawny.

These items provide the necessary electronics and circuitry to facilitate internet, cable and fixed voice services.

The batteries have an estimated street value of $2.5 million.

The driver of a motorcar, that was reprotedly utilising four of the batteries to power a massive sound system that was installed in the car, was taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

The police did not disclose his identity.

More information will follow as the operation is ongoing.