Man arrested, gun seized during operation in St Catherine

Detectives assigned to the Spanish Town Police Station say they seized one Bryco Valor .380 semi-automatic pistol, with a magazine containing one cartridge, in New Nursery, Twickenham Park, St Catherine.

Reports are that about 4:30 p.m., on Thursday officers were traveling along the Spanish Town bypass saw a man running with a firearm in his hand.

He was accosted and the firearm with the ammunition was taken from him. The suspect was also observed with a wound to his hand and was subsequently taken to hospital under police guard.

Investigations continue.