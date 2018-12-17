Major crime reductions noted in police statistics

Police statistics are showing that from January 1 to December 15, a total of 1,234 murders were recorded across the island.

The figure represents a 22.2 per cent drop from the 1,587 murders that were recorded in 2017.

Broken down, it is 353 fewer murders year on year.

Police data also showed that a total of 1,114 cases of shootings were recorded since the start of the year. This is 310 fewer cases than the 1,424 cases that were recorded in 2017.

There has also been a drop in rapes.

For the period January 1 to December 15, a total of 418 rapes were recorded, which is 50 less than the number that was recorded in 2017.

The police have attributed the drop in the major crime categories to a number of ongoing initiatives involving members of the island’s security forces targeting criminals who have been wreaking havoc across the island.

The initiatives that are said to have contributed most to the major crime reductions include the ongoing states of emergency and Zones of Special Operation (ZOSO) that have been imposed in several police divisions and hot spot areas across the country.