The police are advising motorists that a section of the Sligoville main road in St Catherine heading in the direction of Bog Walk, about one mile from the Sligoville Post Office, has been reduced to single-lane traffic for small units only, due to a breakaway of the roadway.

Drivers of larger units are being advised to use the Bog Walk Gorge as an alternative route.

More information is expected to follow on the development.