Main road to Above Rocks, St Catherine closed to large vehicles

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) says the main road to Above Rocks, St Catherine is closed to large vehicles including trucks and Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) buses, with immediate effect.

NWA’s Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, said the agency is now moving to secure sections of the main road where the road embankment has broken away severely undermining the roadway.

He said, for now, only small vehicles can safely use the roadway into Above Rocks and that large vehicles should not attempt to traverse the corridor, under any circumstance. There are no alternative routes.

Following heavy rainfall in the area yesterday, the fill material along some sections of the roadway washed out when the embankment failed. The NWA said the roadway could be compromised even further should it rain again.

The agency is urging motorists, who are still permitted, to use the area with caution and to obey the posted warning signs. The NWA implores persons not to remove impediments placed along the roadway to prevent motorists from using the affected section.