Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes neighboring Haiti

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck off the coast of neighboring Haiti late on Saturday.

The US Geological Survey said the quake, struck around 8:11 p.m., and was centre 12 miles west-northwest of the port of Port-de-Paix.

Early reports coming from the country is that at least one person has died and a number of others were injured.

The country’s civil protection agency has since issued a statement outlining that the quake has caused damage to several buildings, including an auditorium that collapsed.

The quake is said to be the strongest to hit the country since 2010 when a magnitude 7.1 quake struck the country killing thousands of people.