The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that several of its customers in Portland and St Mary are experiencing very low or no water conditions as a result of low yields or inadequate rainfall to several of its facilities in both parishes.

The NWC explains that low yields affect water supply as volumes become greatly reduced, causing some facilities to be unable to pump water or at times are forced to shut down.

In St Mary, operations at the King Spring Relift, Martha Hall pumping station, and the Hazzard Spring plant have been affected.

Derry, Wood Farm, Farm Pen, Pembroke Hall, Hazzard Spring, Top Derry, parts of Manley, Clay Land, Red Hills, Hazard, Mosquito Hole, Marlborough and Martha Hall have been affected as a result, says the NWC.

The commission says over in Portland the Windsor Forest Treatment Plant as well as the Long Bay pumping station have been affected by low yields.

This has affected the communities of Windsor Forrest, Commodore, Hartford, sections of Black Rock, sections of Long Bay, Fair Prospect, Long Bay, Rural Hill, Pen, Elmwood, and Gibraltar.

The NWC says it continues to monitor the situation and will provide an update.