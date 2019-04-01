Let’s hail heroics more in life than in death, says Mayor Homer Davis

Montego Bay Mayor, Homer Davis, has called on the Government to establish a research policy to identify persons who have made worthy contributions to the nation, so that they can be recognised before they are deceased.

He argued that such a research is important, as far too many persons who have given yeomen service to the nation have gone unnoticed.

“We have several living heroes and heroines, and I call on the Government to immediately institute a policy of research – research in terms of ensuring that we have an up-to-date data bank of our people who have made significant contributions to nation building – and to ensure that they are recognised and honoured before they move into the great beyond,” Mayor Davis recommended.

He was speaking at the ceremony last week to rename Gloucester Avenue in Montego Bay in honour of reggae great, Jimmy Cliff.

Davis also wants the public’s to assist in recognising outstanding nation builders.

“Today, I call on Jamaicans to move to amplify and put our great achievers out there in the public sphere. It is important that we recognise our people when they are alive, not when they are dead,” he indicated.

“Too often we attend funerals and we hear glowing tributes to the person being buried, which were sometimes never spoken publicly during the person’s life,” he stated.

The mayor said the St James Municipal Corporation, which previously gave the Keys to the City to the two-time Grammy-award-winning Jimmy Cliff, was also pleased to rename the famed ‘Hip Strip’ in his honour.

“The St James Municipal Corporation is absolutely pleased that we are bestowing yet another honour on Jimmy Cliff, a man who can be described as a man for all seasons,” Davis said