Lawyer killed at Red Hills home

An attorney-at-law was stabbed to death at her home in Red Hills, St Andrew on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Nordraka Williams Burnett of the law firm Townsend, Whyte and Porter.

Details are unclear at this time, but reports are that Williams Burnett died after being stabbed by her husband, who is a member of the Jamaica Defence Force. The accused, who is reportedly mentally ill, is in police custody.

Top counsel Christopher Townsend, one of the lead attorneys at the law firm where Williams Burnett worked, is grief-stricken by the development.

“She was a valued member of staff and our close family member,” Townsend said.