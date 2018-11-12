Labourites Want Leader To Create More Jobs Even As Unemployment Declines

Even as a unemployment trend downwards, some Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) supporters are not satisfied and are clamouring for Prime Minister Andrew Holness to accelerate the job creation programme.

The Statistical Institute of Jamaica recently released figures showing unemployment declining by 2.4 per cent to 8.4 per cent, the lowest in decades.

But speaking with The Gleaner this afternoon, at the Kingston High School in central Kingston, Tanya Robinson, 25, said jobs opportunities remain scarce for a section of the demographic.

“Well, I am glad that them say the unemployment going down. But I still think too many of us don’t have any,” she asserted.

“Most of the jobs are out of our reach and I am saying that we need to get a balance. So Mr Holness should do something to the youths who are hungry and give them something to do,” Robinson continued.

The Holness-administration has said the decreasing unemployment figures is a strong indication that the country is headed in the right direction.

In the meantime, Labourites are creating a swelling crowd at the Kingston High School as they move into final gear before the ruling party’s big conference next week Sunday at the National Arena.

Holness is scheduled to addressed the JLP meeting later this evening.