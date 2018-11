The development that has attracted widespread attention, has triggered an investigation by local officials of the global fast food franchise.

“We were made aware that there was an incident on the night of the 20th (of November 2018) at around 9:00 p.m. at the KFC restaurant in Savanna la-Mar, Westmoreland,” confirmed Andrei Roper, Brand Manager of KFC Jamaica.

“There was an apparent altercation with one of the security guards on duty and a gentleman who came into the restaurant. There was an altercation that ensued. It was apparently caught on camera, and it started to circulate through social media… we are definitely investigating it through our security department and our risk management department,” Roper elaborated.

“We are investigating the matter and will take the necessary action, if action deserves or needs to be taken,” he added.

“We are taking it seriously. Definitely the safety of our customers is of utmost importance. We don’t want to see incidents like this taking place at our restaurants at any point in time, but we are investigating it,” he further said.

Guards Tussle With Man At Fast Food Outlet Checks were also made with McKay Security with which the guards worked, but officials there, while confirming that the company is contracted to provide security at KFC outlets, declined to comment on the incident in Savanna-la-Mar.

“We cannot speak about the incident at this time,” an officer of the security company told Loop News, directing the query to KFC.

Roper shared somewhat similar sentiments.

“I can’t speak to what action will be taken as it relates to the security guard, as it is under investigation,” he said.

The three-minute video shows an enraged security guard kicking a man several times, while another guard uses a chair to strike the man who appears to be in his late 40s in the head.

An employee of the fast food outlet is subsequently seen pulling the guards from the scene of the beating.

The man who was being beaten then walks away.

The police said they have seen the video and were trying to determine its authenticity, along with the time and location of the incident, to assist in their investigation. All of that have since been unearth by Loop News.

Social media users have reacting with shock at the video.

“I saw the incident and it leaves a lot of questions. One; what did the man do and why were the trained security guards acting in that manner?” said one social media user, whose viewpoint was generally echoed by other users.