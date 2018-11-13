JUTC to suspend service in Above Rocks if residents attack buses

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) says it could be forced to suspend service in the Above Rocks, St Andrew if the police confirm any threat of violence against its drivers or vandalism of its vehicles.

Officials from the JUTC say they have received information that individuals are threatening to damage JUTC buses that travel along the route in retaliation over the death of a motorcyclist following a crash on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Keimo Powell, a 23-year-old resident of Parks Road.

According to the JUTC, its preliminary reports indicate that around 9:50 pm a bus was travelling towards Above Rocks when a motorbike travelling in the opposite direction veered into the path of the bus in the vicinity of Parks Road.

“It’s reported that the bike rider was being transported to the hospital when the vehicle in which he was being carried met in an accident,” the JUTC said.

The JUTC has since expressed condolences to the family and has also issued a statement about the reported threats.

“The management of the bus company is expressing condolences to the family of the deceased. It must be noted however that any threat of violence, confirmed by the police, will result in the bus company pulling its service to the route to protect state property and life,” the JUTC warned in its statement.

The matter is being investigated by the police.