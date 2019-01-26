Judge rebukes disgraced cop ‘Chucky’ Brown

Trial judge, Justice Vivienne Harris had strong words for murder-convict, police constable Collis ‘Chucky’ Brown before sentencing him to life behind bars in the Home Circuit Court on Friday.

A member of the so-called death squad that operated out of the parish of Clarendon from 2009 to 2012, Brown was found guilty of three counts of murder, conspiracy to murder and wounding with intent at the end of a near two-month trial last November.

While scolding him, Justice Harris told the disgraced cop that his conviction had brought the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the administration of justice into “considerable disrepute”.

Harris told Brown that as a policeman he had a responsibility to serve and protect. She noted that instead, he colluded with senior members of the JCF to carry out the extrajudicial killing of criminal suspects.

Three of those suspects were Damoy ‘Gutty’ Dawkins who was shot dead along the Palmers Cross main road in Clarendon on January 10, 2009, and the double murder of Andrew Fearon and Dwayne Douglas on December 13, 2012, on the Swansea main road, also in Clarendon.

Harris described the killing of the men as “extreme moral turpitude.” She said the attempt by the police to mislead the public was “particularly egregious”.

Despite pleas for a short sentence from his family and community members as well as his attorney Norman Godfrey, the 42-year-old married father of five was effectively sentenced to spend the rest of his natural life in prison.

Brown had spent half his life (21 years) in the JCF but on Friday was sentenced to a combined 105 years behind bars. It could have been worse but nine years were knocked off for time spent behind bars and “good antecedents”. He will not be eligible for parole until he has served 51 years by which time he would be 93 years old.

His social inquiry report painted a picture of a family man who attended church regularly. He was described by family members as a “mediator, helpful and cool”. His community described him as a disciplinarian. However, that did not sway Justice Harris who told Brown that the country’s high crime rate was no reason to take the law into his own hands. Rather, she told him that it was his responsibility to properly investigate the crime as a member of the constabulary and to place those who break the law before the courts.

For the murder of Dawkins, Brown was sentenced to life in prison and ordered to serve 20 years before he becomes eligible for parole. On the conspiracy to commit murder charge, he was sentenced to eight years, while he received 15 years on the wounding with intent charge. The sentences are to run concurrently, meaning Brown will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years.

For the murder of Douglas, Brown was sentenced to 31 years behind bars. He was also sentenced to 31 years for killing Fearon. Both sentences will run concurrently, which means Brown will only 31 years for the double murder.

Because the court ruled that Brown must serve 20 years for the Dawkins murder and then 31 years for killing Douglas and Fearon, he will only become eligible for parole after serving 51 years.

He was part of the infamous death squad which numbered 16 which operated with the full blessing of the senior superintendent of police in charge of the parish of Clarendon and with knowledge of the police high command, the trial was told.

Squad members reportedly hunted and executed criminal suspects as their way of managing the crime problem in the central Jamaica parish.

After carrying out the killings, squad members planted guns on their victims and staged the crime scenes with support from the parish’s Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB). Several other cops linked to the squad are facing murder charges.