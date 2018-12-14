JHTA still in support of SOE

The Jamaica Hotel & Tourist Association (JHTA) has expressed concern over the decision of the parliamentary opposition to withdraw support for the states of emergency (SOE) across the island without, in its estimation, a contingency plan to tackle crime in place

“We are very concerned as to what will happen without an effective transition,” the JHTA said in response to the People’s National Party’s vote against an extension of the SOE, which means that the security measure will come to an end in January.

The tourism lobby group added, “The security forces have asked for an extension and this is a recommendation we should all support. We cannot eradicate the gains made so far.”

The PNP has supported previous extensions of SOEs, but on Tuesday its Members of Parliament (MPs) voted against extending the states of emergency in three sections of the island.

SOEs have been declared in St James, the St Catherine North Police Division, and sections of the Corporate Area.

The Government needed a two-thirds majority in Parliament to extend the security measures when they come to an end on different dates in January. But the Opposition members declined to again lend their support when they were called upon to do so in Parliament on Tuesday night.

An extension was however given to the Zones of Special Operations, another initiative to tackle crime in Mount Salem, St James, and the West Kingston community of Denham Town.

“This issue of our runaway crime problem has been long in the making and few in the political quarters can be absolved of culpability in respect of where as a nation we have found ourselves,” the JHTA said in a press release on Thursday.

According to the JHTA, several of Jamaica’s travel partners were pleased with the decisive action being taken to curb the rising crime levels.

“The results of these measures have been very positive in general with a significant reduction in murders, and other serious crimes. It has also brought back a higher level of discipline to the society,” JHTA said.

The JHTA however acknowledged said enhanced security measures are not long-term crime fighting strategies, as they have to eventually come to an end.

In the meantime, the JHTA called on the security forces to conduct their duties with “the utmost respect for the human rights of all citizens,” amid reports of inhuman conditions at holding facilities. .

“We note the important issues raised by the Public Defender which need to be addressed and sympathize with anyone who has been negatively impacted,” the JHTA said.

The JHTA further called on the government and opposition to, “to come together in a non-partisan way to finalize a sustainable crime prevention plan.”

The SOEs are to come to an end at separate dates in January as a result of the vote by the opposition.