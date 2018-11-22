Jamaican remanded on big drug rap in The Bahamas

The Bahamian police have charged a Jamaican national and a Bahamian in connection with the seizure of a massive quantity of ganja worth almost Bahamian $2 million, in that country.

Charged with possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply and conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply are 40-year-old Jamaican, Jason Noble, who resides in the Bahamas; and Tafferon Frazier, 41, of the Bahamas.

The two appeared in court on Monday when allegations were read out that they abandoned a boat laden with the drugs after they were cornered by law enforcement personnel near Bone Fish Pond on November 5.

It was stated that the men swam ashore and the police recovered 60 crocus bags containing 1,814 pounds of marijuana upon searching the vessel.