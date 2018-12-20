Jamaican prison cook allegedly held with the wrong ‘stuff’ in the BVI

The media in the British Virgin Islands has reported that a Jamaican cook working at a prison on the main island of Tortola in the British overseas territory, has been arrested and charged in relation to an alleged drug offence.

The suspect – identified as Rexford Thomas – was reportedly arrested in a sting operation last Saturday near the prison where he works.

The authorities, inclusive of the police and prison officials, were reportedly tipped off that the cook had been given a bag that allegedly contained drugs, which was intended to be delivered to an inmate inside the penal facility.

It is reported that Thomas was stopped on his way to the prison, close by the facility, and a search of his person allegedly produced the illicit substance.

The Jamaican, who previously worked with the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force, was arrested and charged, but has been granted bail.

He is expected to appear in a magistrate’s court on January 25, next year.