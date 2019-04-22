Jamaican among two women robbed by cross-dressing gunman in Trinidad

A 38-year-old Jamaican was among two women held up and robbed by two gunmen, including one who was wearing a wig and dress, on Thursday at the guest house where they work in Trinidad and Tobago.

The other victim was a 19-year-old Trinidadian, according to reports.

Reports are that about 5am, the two women, who are employees at the Double Palm Guest House, went to a room to tell the occupants that their time for occupancy had expired.

The police were told that the door to the room was opened and the men held up the women at gunpoint.

One man was dressed in female garments and had on a wig. The other suspect was dressed in a black hoodie and dark clothing.

They reportedly robbed the women of their personal cash, cell phone and the property’s overnight earnings.

The two women were then tied up with sheets and the suspects escaped.

The victims eventually managed to free themselves and raise an alarm.