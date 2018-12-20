20 December 2018
Jamaican-American dies mysteriously in St Ann
The St Ann’s Bay police are investigating the death of a man who was found with a gunshot wound in Mammee Bay, St Ann on Wednesday, December 19.
The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Kevin Mechado of Mango Walk, St James and Pine Wood Court, Florida, USA.
Reports from the St Ann’s Bay police are that about 1:00 a.m., Mechado allegedly drove to a service station suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg, and subsequently fell out of the vehicle clutching a firearm.
He was assisted to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A post-mortem examination is to be conducted to determine the cause of his death.
Investigations continue into the incident.