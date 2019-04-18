Jamaica weather: scattered afternoon showers for some sections

Jamaica weather forecast at 5am Thursday, April 18, 2019 by the Meteorological Service Division.

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE… A Trough across Jamaica.

Comment… The Trough is expected to remain across the central Caribbean over the next few days.

24-HOUR FORECAST

This Morning… Partly cloudy across eastern parishes.

This Afternoon… Scattered showers across sections of central and western parishes.

Tonight… Partly cloudy.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today… 31 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today… 31 degrees Celsius.

MARINE FORECAST TODAY AND TONIGHT

INSHORE ON THE NORTH COAST

Today: Wind… East Northeasterly, 15 knots. Wave heights… 1.5 metres.

Tonight: Wind… Southeasterly, 05 knots. Wave heights… 0.5 metre.

INSHORE ON THE SOUTH COAST

Today: Wind… Southeasterly, 15 knots. Wave heights… 1.5 metres.

Tonight: Wind… Northerly, 05 knots. Wave heights… 0.5 metre.

OFFSHORE WINDS AND WEATHER

North and South Coast ….Easterly, 15 knots. Wave heights… 1.5 metres.

Weather…Partly cloudy.

MARINE WARNING MESSAGE

None at this time