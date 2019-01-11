11 January 2019
Jamaica cruise cut short after stomach bug outbreak on ship
Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas cruise ship is docked at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The ship is returning to a Florida port a day early and giving passengers full refunds of their fare after 277 guests and crew members were hit with an outbreak of Norovirus as it sailed to Jamaica. The ship is expected to arrive in Port Canaveral on Saturday, Jan. 12. (Josh Ritchie/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File)
